Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Sets Another Record With This ‘Wonderful’ Strike(Video)

Five times ballond D’or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, has become the fastest player in Juventus history to score 10 goals in a debut season after he opened the scoring for the Italian champions against SPAL in the domestic league today.

The Portuguese international now has 10 goals , 5  assists in just 14 games for the Turin outfit.

He has also been directly involved in 39 goals in this year alone making him tie with his eternal rival, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez in Europe top 5 leagues.

The former Real Madrid striker benefited from a set piece from Pjanic which he duly bundled home.

Video below:

