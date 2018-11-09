Cristiano Ronaldo’s employees can’t disclose his private life affairs until 70 years after his death

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best and biggest football player in the world, but as big as the 33-year-old superstar is, he likes to keep his private life VERY PRIVATE.

Der Spiegel’s latest round of Football Leaks have emerged online and Cristiano Ronaldo is in the direct firing line.



The 33-year-old Portuguese footballer has his entire household employees sign a 70-year non-disclosure agreement.

Yes, 70 YEARS!

“Nothing about Cristiano’s private life may be divulged until 70 years after the death of either the player or the last of his relatives,” reads the agreement.