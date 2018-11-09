News Feed

Cristiano Ronaldo’s employees can’t disclose his private life affairs until 70 years after his death

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best and biggest football player in the world, but as big as the 33-year-old superstar is, he likes to keep his private life VERY PRIVATE.

Der Spiegel’s latest round of Football Leaks have emerged online and Cristiano Ronaldo is in the direct firing line.
most followed personality on Instagram
The 33-year-old Portuguese footballer has his entire household employees sign a 70-year non-disclosure agreement.

Yes, 70 YEARS!

“Nothing about Cristiano’s private life may be divulged until 70 years after the death of either the player or the last of his relatives,” reads the agreement.

You may also like

Woman Sues Ex-Boyfriend After His ‘Abnormally Long’ P*Nis ‘Stretched Her V-gina’

Viral photo of a little boy staring at the photo of his father killed during the Shi’ite/Police clash

Danny Welbeck May not Play Football Again – Doctor

Nigerian Lady replies trolls who criticized her for not being married at 33

Tweep fights food vendor in charge of the school feeding programme of leaving kids hungry and taking the food home

‘Straight people disgust me’ – 19-year-old Pansexual Nigerian woman calls out straight and homophobic people

Akpororo Surprises His Friend’s Father With A Car (Video)

Halima Abubakar Goes Topless In New Photo To Hit Back At Body Shamers

129 Inmates In Enugu Maximum Prisons To Sit For NECO Examinations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *