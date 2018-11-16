Croatia 3 Spain2: Fans Lash At David De Gea For Conceding This ‘Stupid Goal’ Right At The Death(Video)

Former World champions, Spain, were unable to hold on to the much needed draw at Zagreb, Croatia, during their UEFA Nations league clash with World cup finalists, Croatia. Spain had to come back to level twice after conceding the lead to the home side on two different occasions.

With the score leveled at 2-2 and with just seconds remaining, Croatia who needed a win to keep their hope of making it to the finals alive poured forward in search of the winning goal and got it through Tin Jedvaj who scored his first and second International goal for Croatia on the same night.

David De Gea spilled a shot from Marcelo Brozovic and into the feet of Tin Jedvaj, who scored the 93rd minute winner!

Video below:

It’s all over for De Gea, Kepa is number one now pic.twitter.com/ZfpHP53t6I — ‏ً (@CFCJords) November 15, 2018

What fans are saying:

Ever since World Cup De Gea flaws has been constantly exposed 😏#CROSPA #CROESP pic.twitter.com/UiDGbp3zRB — Ayodeji Satish (@ayo_satish) November 15, 2018