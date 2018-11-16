Football

Croatia Beat Spain To Throw League A Group 4 Open

Croatia beat Spain 3-2 yesterday during their UEFA Nations league clash  to keep their hope of making it to the next round of the competition. The former World champions, Spain, needed just a draw from the clash to confirm their passage to the next round of the competition but met stiff resilient from the World cup finalists.

With the win yesterday, the World cup finalists are now tied on 4 points with England while Spain have 6 points. The group leader would be decided when Croatia travel to Wembley to take on England on Sunday.

Should their be a winner in the tie on Sunday, then the winner would proceed as the group winner, leaving Spain as second while the loser would be relegated. should it end as a goalless draw, then England would make it out as second while Croatia would be relegated.

However, if it ends in a draw and there are goals, then Croatia would make it as second while England would be relegated.

 

 

