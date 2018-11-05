Curvy Actress Biodun ‘OmoButty’ Okeowo Says She Has Found Love Again(Photos)

Popular Yoruba actress, Biodun Okeowo, popularly called Omo Butty, is hinting at finding love again. The actress shared these photos with the caption:

“Finally, I found someone to hold, to kiss, to share with, to be with, to sweat with, to shower with, to laugh with, to cry with. Finally, I found someone to call my own, my love, my comforter, my partner for life” LoveLyrics #LoveMood #Partnership #Love#Anticipate#isitamovie#

The actress and movie maker who was reportedly married and separated is a single mother with two kids. This is not the first time she will be talking about finding love again.