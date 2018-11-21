News Feed

Curvy actress Moesha Boduong shows off her nipples and curves in figure-hugging dress (Photo)

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong shared this photo saucy photo of herself rocking a figure-hugging dress that flashed her nipples and curves and it got men drooling on her page.

Moesha Buduong is a popular figure in Ghana who rose to fame as an actress in Ghanaian movies, as a television host on Viasat 1 TV, and as a model. She was also a former military officer

Recall Photos of the Curvy Ghanaian actress recently appeared in a fraud case in the US during the recent episode of Face The Truth with American actress and TV host Vivica A.Fox.

