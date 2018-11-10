Curvy OAP Moet Abebe cause commotion with her enormous backside

Screen goddess and OAP, Moet Abebe causes a stir after sharing this video of her big backside as she whines it seductively, which got some of her fan go crazy.

Taking to her IG page to post of her backside, saying, “Hope you walk into your weekend feeling as good as I feel

“

Tunde Ednut citing the picture on Moet’s IG page, took to the comment section to Atomic Bulldozer Nyash!!

Another fan went on to write, “Ah ah! I no know say MoëtAbebe of SoundCityTV get Yansh Oo… ah ah! How come I didn’t notice this Yansh since? Ah ah”.

Some claim the OAP’s backside is ‘padded’ while others claim she did butt enlargement surgery said one of her fan

Moet Abebe is a Radio goddess and multiple Award Winning TV/Radio OAP at Soundcity. She is also a Nigerian video jockey, television presenter, actress, catering exec. Her journey into limelight came after she decided to move back to Nigeria in pursuit of a career as a Tv Presenter.