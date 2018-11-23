Daddy Freeze insinuates that Bishop Oyedepo is a member of Illuminati (Screenshots)

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, is making some insinuations about Covenant University and the founder of the institution, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The OAP, who regularly criticizes the teachings of a number of pastors, shared a photo collage showing a number of powerful people posing with their hands steepled in the shape of a triangle.

Bishop Oyedepo, Donald Trump, Michelle Obama, Angela Merkel, Michelle Obama, Steve Harvey, were all in the photo collage with the same hand gesture.

Freeze made no direct accusations but made an insinuation, leaving it open for his followers to interpret as they wish.

A number of followers interpreted it to mean that he’s accusing them of throwing up the Illuminati sign. But some pointed out to Freeze that the gesture could also be a pose to show confidence.

He went on the share another photo showing the aerial view of Bishop Oyedepo’s school, Covenant University. The spot on which the institution stands was circled with a red marker to show the school designed in the form of the Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.

His caption for the photo was also laden with insinuations.

He then shared a screenshot of a Wikipedia definition of Satanism, which happens to have the Star of David inside a circle as the symbol for Satanism. His caption for the post reads: ” Wordless post.”

In another post, he shared the same star and said the Bible never referred to it as the Star of David, instead it is referred to in the bible as the star belonging to satan.

See his posts below and make your deductions.