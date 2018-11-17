News Feed

Daddy Freeze Slams Patience Ozokwor Over Viral Video, Says ‘We Have Been Schooled In Error’

Daddy Freeze has reacted to the viral video of actress/Evangelst Patience Ozokwor saying a born again Christian is not ready to serve God if he or she has not changed their wardrobe. Reacting to her post via his IG page, Freeze wrote:

”Wow, this used to be my favorite actress….. We have all been schooled in error, Christianity does not dictate a dress code, modesty in all things is advised, but this right here is someone’s personal philosophy, NOT Christ’s!

This is just sad

Yes the church should be separate from the world. But the world is not fashion or music, it’s money power and religion.

When Yeshua said the world hated him, who was he talking about? Fashion designers? Of course not, it was religious people using the name of God who hated him.

? John 15:18 ?

New Living Translation

“If the world hates you, remember that it hated me first.

If you want to drive the world out of the church, start with the GOs.” He said.

Tags

You may also like

Toke Makinwa rides camel for the first time ever in Dubai (Photo)

Tonto Dikeh Shares Tips On Relationship To Save One From Stress And Heartaches

I Did Not Collect Salary Throughout My 8 Years As Governor – Aregbesola Makes Stunning Claim

Beautiful Photos From Annie Idibia’s Birthday Dinner Hosted By Her Hubby, 2face Idibia

Between An Old Buharist And The New Buharideens – Dele Momodu writes

Drama As Two Men Exchange Heavy Blows While Arguing Over President Buhari (Video)

Breaking News: Police Block Owerri-Orlu Road, Protest Lack Of Accommodation

UPDATED: Super Eagles Draw South Africa To Qualify For 2019 AFCON

Unbelievable: How N1.7 Billion Akwa Ibom Funds Were Diverted For Personal Use

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *