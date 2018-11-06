“Daddy in the skirt” – Cee-C’s dad writes her a sweet birthday message

Cee-C’s dad, Michael Nwadiora whose bond with his daughter was quite glaring during the Big Brother Naija reality show, couldn’t hold back his excitement over his daughter’s birthday tomorrow and took to social media to pen down an emotional birthday message to her.

Cee’C’s dad who described his daughter who will be turning 26 tomorrow as ‘daddy in the skirt’, wished her more years of success, great achievements, peace of mind and laughter.

Read his birthday message below;

“It’s just like yesterday, a star was born and oh my God she looked so beautiful, so cute, so adorable. From that moment I just knew this bundle of Joy will be a blessing to my entire Family. Cee-C, Daddy in the skirt, as u add one more year today, the Sky is ur beginning, continue to impact positively to everyone and everything u touch. Daddy wishes u many many many many and many more years of Success, Great Achievements,Peace of mind, Laughter, Good luck and Happiness and above all Good health, long life and Prosperity in Jesus name- Amen.”