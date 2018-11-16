Dancehall artiste Timaya begs Wizkid for his stew in hilarious tweet

One of Nigeria’s top musicians at the moment, Wizkid, took to his Twitter page to hail dancehall artiste, Timaya, claiming to love him.

Timaya also made sure to respond in a hilarious way. In his tweet, he explained that the Ojuelegba star should give him some stew to eat his yam.

The term ‘stew’ has become a trend among Nigerians. The term originally started from comedian, Mr Jollof, but became more popular after Wizkid used it to publicise his recently released music video, Fever, which featured talented singer, Tiwa Savage, as the video vixen.

See their tweets below: