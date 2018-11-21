Dangote Offers N250,000 To Whistle-blowers For Information On Defaulting Drivers

In a renewed effort aimed at ridding the organization of unscrupulous drivers, the management of the pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Group has solicited the help of members of the public to assist in apprehending persons engaging in illegal haulage activities with the organization’s trucks.

The company subsequently announced a mouth-watering monetary reward for any member of the public who offered information that would lead to the arrest of such persons by the law enforcement agents.

The management disclosed that a sum of N250,000.00 would be given as reward for any persons who help in tracking unscrupulous drivers and confiscation of the illegal goods.

Dangote Industries Limited also warned those who illegally transport materials on Dangote trucks that such unauthorised goods shall be confiscated and such drivers and owners would face the full extent of the law.

In a statement issued by the Dangote Industries Limited and signed by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, the company said “The Management of Dangote Industries Limited wishes to solicit the assistance of the general public in the fight to rid the organisation of illegal haulage activities being perpetrated by some unscrupulous persons.

“In pursuit of this objective, anyone with verifiable information which will lead to the arrest of such person(s) or goods will be rewarded with the sum of N250,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only).”

