Football

Daring Or Bravery – What Do You Think Of This Sergio Ramos Goal???(Video)

Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, ensured that their resurgence was unhindered after firing in a chippy penalty in the 83rd minutes of play during their clash with Celta Vigo at the Balaídos stadium.

The Los Blancos had taken control of the game after being 2-0 up in the second half but Celta Vigo pulled one back and began to threaten in what was an interesting match but their Spanish captain, Ramos, was on hand to restore their two goals cushion back after being nominated to take the spot kick.

They went on to win the match by four goals to two.

The Champions league holder are now unbeaten in their last 4 matches across all competitions since their new coach, Santiago Solari, took over from Lopetegui.

Video below:

