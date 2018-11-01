‘Dating a guy for over 5 years is a waste of time’ – Toke Makinwa says

OAP, Toke Makinwa has disclosed in her vlog that dating the same guy for over 5 years and above is just a waste of time.

The On Air Personality and socialite who is divorced from ex-husband, Maje Ayide, said she is talking from experience as she has also being in a long term relationship. She stated that having a long term relationship does not translate to a happy married life when the couple decide to tie the knot.

”I do not understand why you should date someone for more than two and a half years. That is my take. I feel like if you meet someone, two years is decent, two and half years is decent, By three years, its like ‘what again are your trying to find out’. What didn’t you find out in the first and second year. I feel like 5 years is taking the piece and for seven years, you are absolutely having a laugh. By 10 years, it’s like ”are you the lord of the rings? I can say this because I have been in a long term relationship so I can tell you how I feel about it. My answer is no because I feel like often times, long courtships do not translate to a happy marriage. Sometimes you find people who date forever and when they get married, they don’t make it past that year or two or three years. You find people who get married in a year and a half and 10 years down the line, they are still together. When people show you who they are, you have to believe them.

If you find yourself in a five year, seven years 10 years relationship, it is enough for you to sit back and ask the guy what is going on and where are we going to? Why would you want to date someone for seven years. In that seven years, some people have gotten together, gotten married, had children, divorced and you are still this person’s girlfriend. There is nothing that you would not find out in three years that you want to find out in eight years.

On the recent breakup between Cassie and Diddy, Toke said

Cassie and Diddy everyone is talking about. They dated for eleven years. She was a baby when they met. This was a girl who came out, had an amazing single, very stunning young lady, all of a sudden she started dating Diddy. A lot of people asked questions because we have all known Diddy as a guy who has found it had to commit. He has had babymamas, he was engaged for a very long time. He has never hidden the fact that he is not the commitment type of guy. I have always often wondered why Cassie stayed that long. This is a girl that could have done so much more in the last eleven years than traveling with Diddy, kissing him on Instalive and just being his girlfriend. If you are stuck in a relationship with someone who can empower you and all they would rather see you as is a hand bag, girl you should walk away. It semed like she was more into the relationship than her own self development. I don’t kno her and this is not judgement against her because people do whatever it is that makes them happy but I feel that a lot of people tend to date for a long time, hoping that it would either lead to marriage and sometimes it’s often not the case. And now Diddy is dating a younger girl. I almost cried when I heard it. A 26 year old girl.

Cassie if you ever watch the video, you have to upgrade. You have to go and find a Russian billionaire. You know the type if you don’t like to work, they would keep you in Gucci and Gold for the rest of your life. Then just hire Diddy to perform at your wedding. Just hire him because you feel like paying him some coins. That is the best revenge you can give to a guy like that.