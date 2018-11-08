Davido and Adetutu Alabi, model with tribal marks meet (Photo)

Nigerian model with tribal marks, Adetutu Alabi who has been trending for some time now, over her tribal marks, has been spotted hanging out with Davido in Lagos.

She shared the photo on her page with the caption,

It was really nice meeting davido.. I love the fact that you want me to flaunt my tribal marks boldly and with much confidence. Thanks once again…

A while ago, the model spoke with Saturday Beats and opened up about her tribal marks – according to her, she was bullied due to the marks and it’s discouraged her from going for university education.

She said,