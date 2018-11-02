Davido and his 30 Billion Gang storm traditional wedding of Fred Ajudua’s son

Nigerian singerDavido and his 30 Billion Gang stormed the traditional wedding of Bobo Ajudua in grand style. The singer was also accompanied by his girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland.

Bobo Ajudua is the only son of convicted businessman, Fred Ajudua. His father is currently accused of advance-fee fraud and was some months ago remanded in prison.

He pleads not guilty to a 12-count amended charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense and issuing forged document and forgery.

His son officially tied the knot with his fiancee, Naomi Giwa in a traditional way yesterday.

Watch the video below;