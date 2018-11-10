News Feed

“Davido is my daddy” — Davido’s alleged 5-year-old first daughter declares

Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo held a press conference with Davido’s alleged babymama and abandoned daughter, Michelle Adeleke.

Last week, it was revealed Michelle who will soon be five years old is sick and has dropped out of school.

Her mum, Ayotomide Labinjo said she slept with Davido twice in 2013, and is requesting for a new DNA test.They claim the previous paternity test was altered.

In the video, the little girl said her father is Davido. She even sang the song ”Assurance”.

Though Davido has two kids, he has since denied the paternity of this child.

Tags

You may also like

Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi reveals her parents wanted her to be a Nun

Yemi Alade replies follower who accused her of doing plastic surgery

Abuja man takes home “man” disguised as a woman

Man brings his generator for child’s treatment at University of Calabar Teaching Hospital

Becoming A US Citizenship Is One Of My Most Memorable Moments – Actor Yomi Gold

It Took Me 15 Years To Become A Fantastic Actress – Iretiola Doyle Reveals

Singer Falz Sues NBC For Banning His Song “This Is Nigeria”

Woman Sues Ex-Boyfriend After His ‘Abnormally Long’ P*Nis ‘Stretched Her V-gina’

Viral photo of a little boy staring at the photo of his father killed during the Shi’ite/Police clash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *