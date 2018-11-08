Davido meets popular model with tribal marks (Photo)

Nigerian model with tribal marks, Adetutu Alabi who went viral for her tribal marks is seen hanging out with Davido in Lagos.

She shared the photo on her page with the caption,

“It was really nice meeting davido.. I love the fact that you want me to flaunt my tribal marks boldly and with much confidence. Thanks once again”

A while ago, the model spoke with Saturday Beats and opened up about her tribal marks – according to her, she was bullied due to the marks and it’s discouraged her from going for university education.

She said,

“I started modelling last year after I came out from my shell or hiding due to my tribal marks. The bullying started in my primary and secondary school days. Due to this, I learnt a skill instead of going to university.

“I was supposed to study law but I decided not to take the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination at all because I was scared of being bullied in the university. I believed that if I attended university, I might end up killing myself.

“Later, I had to ask my parents why they gave me these tribal marks and they told me it was because of our culture and to showcase my beauty.

“I didn’t feature in any of my primary school pictures because of my tribal marks and even though I had friends, I was always like a fifth wheel in the group. An embarrassing day for me was when a client told me to always conceal my tribal marks anytime I came to work with her. She eventually told me that she couldn’t work with me.”