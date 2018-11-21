News Feed

Davido must beg me to unblock him on Snapchat – Chioma Avril Declares

Chef, Chioma Avril has said her Superstar Boyfriend, Davido must beg her to unblock him on Snapchat, though it is safe to assume there is nothing serious about it all.

Chef Chi took to her Instagram page earlier today to write on her story  that her boyfriend needs to beg her before she unblocks him on the platform.

She wrote;

Someone tell @davidoofficial to beg me to unblock him on Snapchat

Chioma Avril Declares

In related gist, Davido is celebrating his 26th birthday today and his boo wrote him a loving message ;

Happy birthday hubby 😍 if you leave me water go carry you o 😛 God bless you my love. You’re so annoying but I’d choose you to annoy me for life 😂😍

