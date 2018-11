Nigerian singer, Runtown, recently got for himself a white Lion as a pet and then took to his Instagram to show off the wild animal asking his fans to give it a name.

After he shared the post, several celebrities including Davido, Phyno, Simi and others are not having it due to the fact the pet Lion might become brutal when it grows up.

They reacted as they told him he’s looking for trouble… See some celebs reactions with that of his fans too,