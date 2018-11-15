Uncategorized

Davido reacts again after his Eko Atlantic venue was not approved for his December concert, says its because he supports PDP

Shortly after singer, Davido revealed to his fans that his Eko Atlantic venue for his December concert was not approved, the singer has now dropped some hints on why he did not get the venue.

The singer, who supported PDP against APC in the Osun election, insisted that it was all politically motivated.

He wrote;

‘so my show this December at eko Atlantic Was not approved. I wonder why?’ He went on to say, ‘na the highest dem fit do be that. I will support who I want to support and not swicth sides for a fucking venue’.

