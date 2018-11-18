Davido Receives Luxurious Early Birthday Gifts (Photos)

Singer Davido has already started receiving gift, even though his birthday is on the 21st of this month (November), he has already started receiving gifts, and they are quite expensive ones.

First, he took to his IG page sharing his first present which was an expensive wrist watch and captioned it as “Early Bday Gift @richardmilleofficial… No cap!! Do the maths”

Not long after, another came, and it was a customized diamond necklace, it has a pendant shaped in form of a shirt written “Baddest” on it, he then captioned it as “Just picked up my new piece!!! 2nd Bday gift !!! just watch out for the 3rd Gift ! Para! Thank you @icebox”