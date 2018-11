Some time yesterday, singer Skales shared a video of Davido and himself hugging and crying and the video has now gone viral as we see Olamide reacting to it in a funny way.

They were both seen in the studio working on a single titled ‘Currency’ when the whole emotions started pouring out.

Watch video below;

Olamide reacted saying;

“Una go use emotional washing kill us for this game … skales stop eeeet ! You know say u be my guy oya drop d gbedu make we dance”