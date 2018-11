Singer Davido has just made a post in what seem to look like he is shading singer Timaya.

24 hours ago, Timaya took to his IG to share a facial photo of himself with the caption;

“The reason “I’m wininning” is because i’m not competing!!!😁”

Now just 2 hours ago, Davido made a post too sharing a photo and captioned it;

“lWho Dey follow u do competition?? ODE 😂”

See posts below and tell me what you think;