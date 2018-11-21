Uncategorized

Davido’s babymama, Sophia Momodu calls out IG user who said she dresses Imade in boring clothes

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has put an IG user on blast for telling her to stop dressing up Imade in boring clothes because she’s the daughter of Davido.

According to the IG user, Imade needs to be dressed like a princess. Well Sophia gave the person an epic reply.

The IG user wrote;

“@sophiamomodu what kind of ugly clothes are this? She’s a little girl & deserves to be stylish for goodness sake she’s davido daughter & should be dressed like a princess. Stop with the boring dress & spice up her wardrobe.”

Sophia replied;

“@michaelrufusofficial lol yimu, what do you know about style sis? That boring dress can feed you for weeks 😊”




