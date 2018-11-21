Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Celebrates Him On His Birthday With Cute Message (Video)

Nigerian pop star, Davido is a year older today, November 21, 2018 and his girlfriend, Chioma has gone online to celebrate him.

Davido who was born on November 21, 1992, turned 26 years old today and birthday messages have started pouring in on social media.

To celebrate the pop icon, Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma went online to say some cute words to him.

The chef took to her Instagram page where she posted a video of she and Davido. She went on to caption the video with a funny and cute birthday message.

“Happy birthday hubby if you leave me water go carry you o God bless you, my love. You’re so annoying but I’d choose you to annoy me for life @davidoofficial,” she wrote.

Watch the video she shared below:

