News Feed

Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Celebrates Him On His Birthday With Cute Message (Video)

Nigerian pop star, Davido is a year older today, November 21, 2018 and his girlfriend, Chioma has gone online to celebrate him.

Davido who was born on November 21, 1992, turned 26 years old today and birthday messages have started  pouring in on social media.

To celebrate the pop icon, Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma went online to say some cute words to him.

The chef took to her Instagram page where she posted a video of she and Davido. She went on to caption the video with a funny and cute birthday message.

“Happy birthday hubby if you leave me water go carry you o    God bless you, my love. You’re so annoying but I’d choose you to annoy me for life  @davidoofficial,” she wrote.

Watch the video she shared below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria

Tags

You may also like

Actress Ini Edo Looking Gorgeous And Stunning In A Black Gown (Photos)

‘I Change Buhari To Vote Atiku’ – Dino Melaye Releases New Music Ahead Of 2019 Elections (Video)

‘Small Waist’ Actress, Princess Shyngle Details Romance With Michael Essien

How I Broke The Second Term Jinx In Oyo State – Ajimobi

How We Conspired To Cage Obasanjo As President – Segun Osoba

Sanwo-Olu Finally Speaks On ‘Fight’ With Governor Ambode

‘Sinister Plot’ To Stop Buhari From Commissioning Bayelsa Airport Uncovered

Controversial Actress, Moesha Boduong ‘Abandons’ Her Bra In Sultry Photos

Delta Governor Fulfils Promise, Gives Super Eagles $50,000 After 1-1 Draw Against South Africa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *