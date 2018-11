Nigerian singer and businessman, D’banj and his beautiful wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, have swiftly gotten over the ordeal which claimed the life of their child, as they cuddle in public.

D’banj and Lineo It’s all happy moments for D’banj and Lineo again as they set sights on making another baby. Romantic photos of the couple outside Nigeria has emerged with D’banj clinging to his wife like he needed protection from the world.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria