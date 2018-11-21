DELSU student appreciates God after a snake that crawled into her room while she was fast asleep was killed

A student of the Delta state University, Abraka DELSU, Julie Kopet Eruotor, took to her IG page today November 20th, to narrate how God saved her from a snake bite.

According to Julie, the snake, pictured above, crawled into her room while she was sleeping.

Read her testimony below:

I can’t keep this to myself. God saved me today.

At exactly 12noon, This snake entered my room while I was sleeping.

I heard people screaming “SNAKE! SNAKE! SNAKE! Julie dey inside”. I looked to the direcetion of my door and saw this snake entering slowly and i started praying because that was the first thing that came to my mind.

People were shouting “Julie come out” but NO! i sat on my bed praying and watching this snake’s movement so it won’t be difficult to locate when the securities get to the room.

Then I called the security number in my school. They came to kill it, facing one direction I told them I saw it last (a cupboard close to the door). Not knowing the snake has even gotten to the bed I thought was safe. The bed I was squeezing myself on ohhh… Oh lord!

I jumped down and they killed it.

They brought it out from my room dead and people started taking pictures of it.

Let say nobody saw this snake from outside coming into my room and I continued sleeping. In fact! The only thing popping in my mind right now is “Nara” by @timgodfreyworld