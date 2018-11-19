DELSU STUDENT FOUND DEAD WITH SEVERAL BODY PARTS CUT OFF

A mass communication student of the Delta State University (DELSU), identified as Elozino Ogege, who went missing while she was house-hunting on 16th November, has been found dead with several parts of her body cut off by suspected ritualists.

Her remains was found around 2am by residents along Ekrejeta road in Abraka Community, Delta state.

The Delta State Chairman of the Commitee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, Comrade Prince-Taiga complained of the rate of ritual killings and other social vices under the watch of the CP, Muhammad Mustafa.