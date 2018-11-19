Metro News, Uncategorized

DELSU STUDENT FOUND DEAD WITH SEVERAL BODY PARTS CUT OFF

A mass communication student of the Delta State University (DELSU), identified as Elozino Ogege, who went missing while she was house-hunting on 16th November, has been found dead with several parts of her body cut off by suspected ritualists.

Her remains was found around 2am by residents along Ekrejeta road in Abraka Community, Delta state.

 

The Delta State Chairman of the Commitee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR, Comrade Prince-Taiga complained of the rate of ritual killings and other social vices under the watch of the CP, Muhammad Mustafa.

“The perpetrators must be brought to book without any form of compromise. The CP must wake up from his slumber because justice must be served”

You may also like

Paul and Jude Okoye’s posts after Lola’s birthday message to Psquare, raise eyebrows

Actress, Moyo Lawal cries out over her age-long single status

“She deserves some respect,” – Churchill tells fan who trolled his ex, Tonto

Juliet Ibrahim and Vector spark up dating rumours

“I Was Not Arrested Or Detained In Dubai Airport” – Tobi Bakre finally speaks up

Davido so elated as he gets a 2nd birthday gift, a diamond chain

Kizz Daniel reportedly held hostage by Babcock students for collecting N3.5m without performing (Video)

Wizkid’s bodyguard, Roy Emmanuel butchered for defending him (Graphic photos)

“Wizkid’s Debt Has Nothing To Do With This Fight” – Club DNA speaks up, Wizkid reacts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *