Delta APC Dares Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole

The Delta State faction of the All Progressives Congress led by Chief Cyril Ogodo has said no amount of intimidation and blackmail by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, will force stakeholders to withdraw court cases against the party.

Oshiomhole had last week threatened to sanction members of the APC who dragged the party to court without exhausting internal mechanism.

Rising from an emergency meeting of leaders and stakeholders of the party, under the aegis of Mainstream Delta APC, in Ughelli on Wednesday, they condemned what they described as an attempt by Oshiomhole to compel them to withdraw court cases.

A statement issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the state factional Chairman, Chief Cyril Ogodo, reads in part, “The NWC as presently constituted with particular reference to the situation in the Delta State APC chapter, lacks the moral right to ask party members not to continue in court whereas the first official assignment of the NWC led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was to rush to court to obtain a ‘contemptuous consent judgment’ against perceived ‘Oyegun state executives’ in Delta without exhausting internal party mechanism.

“Those going to court today to seek redress and upturn the infamous consent judgment should be commended and not vilified or sanctioned for following the precedent set by the party’s national chairman on assumption of office when he unilaterally went to court, an action the members of the NWC are not on record to have frown at.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria