Dencia slams Burna Boy over comment on Blac Chyna’s Whitenicious cream

Singer, entrepreneur, fashion designer, and philanthropist Reprudencia Sonkey, known by her stage name Dencia has slammed Burna Boy over his comment on Blac Chyna’s bleaching cream, Whitenicious, which she is set to launch in Lagos.

Yesterday, Burna Boy took to social media to advice Nigerians against patronizing the products which many labeled as bleaching cream. He also stated that thunder will strike the co-host of the launching, US model Blac Chyna, if she attends the event.

Reacting to Burna Boy’s statement, Dencia said:

“So that nigga came out of his drug-induced coma instead of taking a shower to clean up his fart/Cig smelling looking ass he had time to talk about a woman? Hahaha for someone who promotes drug culture ‍♀️u can’t even afford to be in the same Zip code as her sis Burna cuz only girls act like u, u can’t afford her ass if she had to shake it, stick to the druggies on the side streets u are use to. Sending love & light ur way on this thanks giving we are thankful u making it alive living this high life,”

She went on to accuse the dancehall artiste of his silence when other companies launched their products in the country.

“I didn’t see this energy when fair and white launched their products In Nigeria, the then NAFDAC boss even attended, blogs who posted it wanna talk poo now. Whew, Chile the hypocrisy, wait nvm fair and white is white owned,” she concluded.

keep this trash OUT OF NIGERIA https://t.co/q4XpwCibsd — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) November 21, 2018

keep this trash OUT OF NIGERIA https://t.co/q4XpwCibsd — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) November 21, 2018