Football

Despite Racing Into A two goals Lead, Switzerland Came From Behind To Beat Belgium

Switzerland overturned a two goals deficits inside the first half to qualify for the UEFA nations league finals during their clash with World cup bronze winner, Belgium, earlier today.

The World cup bronze winner at the just concluded FIFA World cup tournament in Russia had raced into a two goals lead inside the opening 20 minutes of play before the Swiss side returned three goals back inside the same first half to make the scoreline 3-2.

The second half was indifferent as the Swiss side added two more goals to compound the visitors woes and finished the clash by 5 goals to two

