Didi Ekanem slams claims of her Dubai trips being men-sponsored

Actress, Didi Ekanem who shared some recent photos from her vacation in Dubai has denied claims of her trip being sponsored by men.
Didi Ekanem who shared a photo at Burj Khalifa on Instagram, had written;
“Underneath the beauty lies a hardworking woman whose strength can only be imagined.”
However a fan who commented in the comment section of the photo wrote;
“How many times you don go dubai ds year.. Be like say ds your nyash sweet die”
Reacting to the comment, Didi Ekanem wrote;
“You are mad! The only thing remaining is for you to get naked in the streets because you’re certainly walking around with a mad man’s brain in clothing. How dare you leave such a vapid comment on my post? Are you that foolish to think that every time a woman travels, a man is responsible for it. Now get this correct, over here I’m a Boss, so pay attention!”