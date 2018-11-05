Didi Ekanem slams claims of her Dubai trips being men-sponsored

Actress, Didi Ekanem who shared some recent photos from her vacation in Dubai has denied claims of her trip being sponsored by men.

Didi Ekanem who shared a photo at Burj Khalifa on Instagram, had written;

“Underneath the beauty lies a hardworking woman whose strength can only be imagined.”

However a fan who commented in the comment section of the photo wrote;

“How many times you don go dubai ds year.. Be like say ds your nyash sweet die”

Reacting to the comment, Didi Ekanem wrote;

“You are mad! The only thing remaining is for you to get naked in the streets because you’re certainly walking around with a mad man’s brain in clothing. How dare you leave such a vapid comment on my post? Are you that foolish to think that every time a woman travels, a man is responsible for it. Now get this correct, over here I’m a Boss, so pay attention!”