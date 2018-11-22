Didier Drogba Defends Former Coach, Jose Mourinho, From Criticism

Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba, called time on his playing career earlier yesterday. The Ivorian while announcing his retirement was also full of praises for his former coach, José Mourinho.
The Portuguese manager bought him for a then club record of 24million pounds from AS Monaco to Chelsea and he went on to become an instant hit for the self acclaimed ‘special one’.
Mourinho who won the league title three times over the course of two separate spells at Chelsea has failed to replicate that success since joining Manchester United in 2016 and has been criticised by all and sundry as a result of that.
But the Ivorian feels otherwise as he revealed that the Portuguese tactician would have also won the title a couple of times if he was coaching Manchester City with the kind of resources at Pep Guardiola’s disposal.
What he said in full:
“I think if you put him at Manchester City, he would have won the league twice, maybe two or three times,”
“You get criticism because you set a standard of winning, winning and winning and now you’re not winning or having the same results.
“He is still there. You have to look at all the managers who were at Manchester United the last few years.
“Being manager after Sir Alex Ferguson is not easy and the finances that they had then are not the same as what they have now.
“People only pay attention to the best and he’s one of the best and that’s why he gets all of this.