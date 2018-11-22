Didier Drogba Defends Former Coach, Jose Mourinho, From Criticism

Former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba, called time on his playing career earlier yesterday. The Ivorian while announcing his retirement was also full of praises for his former coach, José Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager bought him for a then club record of 24million pounds from AS Monaco to Chelsea and he went on to become an instant hit for the self acclaimed ‘special one’.

Mourinho who won the league title three times over the course of two separate spells at Chelsea has failed to replicate that success since joining Manchester United in 2016 and has been criticised by all and sundry as a result of that.

But the Ivorian feels otherwise as he revealed that the Portuguese tactician would have also won the title a couple of times if he was coaching Manchester City with the kind of resources at Pep Guardiola’s disposal.

What he said in full: