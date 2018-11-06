Didier Drogba shows off his impressive dancing skills after helping club win championship (Video)

Many didn’t know that African legend and Phoenix Rising forward, Didier Drogba, 40, can dance. He showed off his skills after helping his American club win the United Soccer League Western Conference on Sunday which put them in contention for the 2018 USL Cup on Thursday.

The former Ivory Coast international was among the scorers as Phoenix Rising beat orange country 2-1 to win the western conference championship.

Drogba joined the club in 2017 and also become Co-owner of the club thus becoming the first player owner in the football history

In celebrating the triumph and the release of artiste Fally Ipupa’s album titled Control, the Chelsea legend who has been honoured with an Afrobeat song proved that he is current with the coolest Afrocentric dance moves rocking the African continent.

