Dillish Mathews and Emmanuel Adebayor celebrate first anniversary

Big Brother Africa winner, Dillish Mathews, who kept her relationship to Emmanuel Adebayor a secret for a long time, is celebrating her first anniversary with the former Togolese national football team captain.

Sharing a loved up photo to mark their first anniversary, Dillish Mathews wrote;

“Happy 1 year anniversary baby. You’re such an awesome man. You make everything so special. I can’t wait to make more memories with you my darling boyfriend

Recall that rumours of their relationship first started in November 2017, after the Togolese and former Arsenal star accidentally revealed that he was dating the Namibian beauty after posts they made on social media drew attention from observant people.