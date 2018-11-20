Dino Melaye drops new music video for Atiku

Senator Dino Melaye has released a new song in support of his party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Melaye, who is dumped the All Progressives Congress, for the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), a few months ago, dropped the music video via his Instagram page on Monday.

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, remixed a popular gospel song ‘I have decided to follow Jesus’ into ‘I have decided to vote Atiku; I have decided to vote Atiku; I have decided to vote Atiku; No turning back, no turning back. I change Buhari to vote Atiku. I renounce Buhari to vote Atiku.

See post