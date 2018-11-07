Politics, Trending

Dismissing attempt on Ekwerwmadu’s life as mere burglary is sad – Shehu Sani

Federal lawmaker has reacted to police report, dismissing the reported attempt on the life of deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and that of his family as burglary.

Ekweremadu had raised an alarm earlier week, that he had miraculously escaped being killed, after assassins invaded his residence, evading security personnel on duty.

However, according to police in their update of the reported assassination attempt on Ekweremadu, the suspects had only gone to steal and not to kill the deputy senater President. They stated that, though investigation was still ongoing to determine if there was more motive to it, the suspects at burglars had even broken into one residence before proceeding to Ekweremadu’s.

Reacting to police report, Sani stated that downgrading the assassination attempt, means that one has to first be killed in order to prove that, an attempt has been made on one’s life – then buried, to prove more convincingly.

He wrote via his Twitter handle on Wednesday evening thus:

