DJ Cuppy Pours Out Her Feelings About Music On Social Media

Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy whose music has been a major topic across different social media platforms, has promised not to stop but get better in her craft.

DJ Cuppy who took some time to evaluate her journey so far, disclosed that she is in a place of peace. She further disclosed that though she might not be where she wants to be yet, however she is grateful to God for the progress and strength.

She wrote;

“I normally don’t like to share too much of my personal feelings on social media, but I am in such a place of peace that I would love to inspire you… This morning, I stopped for a moment to look back at my journey over the years. Yes, I may not be quite where I want to be yet, but I thank God for progress and strength.

“I have gone from a young girl with dreams to a woman with a global vision. Anyone in the industry will tell you how challenging and often mentally draining our work is but I have always loved music and that pure passion is what keeps me going. I, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, am proud of what I have achieved so far with no regrets at all.

“I look forward to learning more and growing with each show, each song, and each experience. I don’t know where my mission will take me but I am loving each day it brings. Music makes me happy, and that is all that matters. What makes you happy? Nobody will ever deter me from my purpose, and you shouldn’t let them do that to you either! Thank you to all my cupcakes for the encouragement and support. I will always better myself for you!

“Now, let’s all WIN!”