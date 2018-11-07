Don Jazzy shares photos of him with 48-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell

Famous Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has taken to his Instagram handle to share the pictures he took with supermodel, Naomi Campbell. She was in town for GTBank Fashion Weekend.

The event which was meant to bring together promising and talented fashion designers across Africa and beyond, had 48-year-old Campbell grace the event.

On Wednesday, November 7, Don Jazzy took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of him with the supermodel. The two much have enjoyed each other’s company the day before the singer’s post.

Don Jazzy shared the post with the caption:

“I had to put on my sexiest eyes lol. Let me not lie I was star struck o. Night out in Lagos with Queen.” He did not end there but also took to his Insta Story to share another picture of them together.

See posts below: