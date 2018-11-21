“Don’t cry for me when I leave”- Tosyn Bucknor wrote poem about her demise

A poem that was written by the late OAP herself just before her demise, has gone viral since her death was announced yesterday.
The Tosyn Bucknor’s poem has been shared by many celebrities and it is quite painful the late songwriter talked about leaving the earth and not wanting people to cry for her.
Tosyn Bucknor’s poem reads:
“I look into the future and see me cease
I feel no fear, my face won’t even cease
My steps on this earth, a testament to life
Leaving this place filled with strife
Don’t cry for me, shed tears for yourself
For each date you acquire gives you a little less.
Now I know why I live the way I do
Any why my mistakes, no second look
If I live my life according to their pace
What’s my price in life’s meaningless race?
Too much odds stacked against this fierce soul
So each hour, all I do is attain my goals
Spent alot of days searching for purpose
Then I put my thoughts into poetry and prose
This is why I was put in this world
Be a voice, Put emotions in words
For every tear I shed and times my eye smiled,
Someone will have known every option I tried.
This cowardly heart felt fear not death
Prize I’ve earned since my birth
My vow to leave a lasting voice after I was
Find a loyal number to keep fighting my cause
Here lies she who lived short but well
No regrets for her, but all her story tell”.