Ghanaian Actress and singer, Juliet Ibrahim shared via social media, reasons why she wouldn’t lose a good side nigga over her boyfriend.“Don’t lose a good side nigga over your boyfriend. If your boyfriend was a good dude, you wouldn’t need a side nigga” she said.

Juliet has recently been spotted with Nigerian music producer, Minjin, months after ending her relationship with musician, Iceberg Slim, over alleged miscommunication issues.