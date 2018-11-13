‘Don’t lose a good side ni**a over your boyfriend’ – Juliet Ibrahim

Following her recent break up with rapper, Icebergslim, Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim is advising ladies not to ‘lose a good side nigga over your boyfriend’.

In her words, ‘don’t lose a good side nigga over your boyfriend. If your boyfriend was a good dude you wouldn’t need a side nigga. Don’t compare your real life to someone else’s controlled online content’.

Recall that few weeks ago, Iceberg Slim spoke about his break up with actress, Juliet Ibrahim. Ibrahim had during an interview confirmed that she exited the relationship on mutual understanding.

She however refused to state clearly if cheating was the reason her relationship with the rapper ended. When asked if cheating was the reason for their split, she added;

“I don’t know because they say and I hear all sorts of things but people close to me know what happened. I wouldn’t say because no matter what, I respect the people that I have been with. We broke up on a mutual term.

Apparently reacting to the news, the rapper took to his Instagram story to share a cryptic post which reads:

“When toxic person can no longer control you, they’ll try to control how others see you.

“The Misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will see the truth, just like you did”