Football

Dortmund 3 Bayern 2: Dortmund Come From Behind To Beat Bayern Munich For The First Time In 2 Years

Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 3-2  in the German Bundesliga for the first time in 2 years today to open a 4 points gap at the top of the domestic league table. The Bavarians drew first blood in the first half before Dortmund came back in the second half firing on all cylinders.

The got the equaliser through a Marcos Reus penalty before the Bavarians took the lead again in the  52nd minute through Lewandoski.

Reus pulled them level again in the 69th minute before Barcelona loanee,Paco Alcacer, beat the defending Champions offside trap to place a delicate chip past Manuel Neur.

 

