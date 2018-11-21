Drama as bride refuses to kiss her groom during their court marriage in Lagos

An Instagram user, The Proff has shared a ‘now viral’ video of a bride who apparently, blatantly refused to hug or kiss her groom during their legal marriage at the Ikoyi Registry in Lagos.

The woman, believed to be a member of Jehovah’s Witness, was adamant as court officials tried to explain the importance of the kiss. Her refusal to kiss her husband delayed the ceremony for close to 20mins as the court registrars also refused to go further with the ceremony.

Here’s what he wrote:

And i forgot to post this since last week Saturday It all happened like a film trick when this drama started and ended for more than 30mins. Everyone was angry and same time surprised. This so called churches need to change their angle of sermon and brain washing .

According to the law and policy of Ikoyi registry. Before signing , there is this sweet mode when they say hug and kiss your wife and you have this butterfly smile on your face (MUMU LOOK) and kiss her like tomorrow no go come (Na my property now )

But reverse is the case here , A wife to be refused to accept a hug or kiss from her husband during registry at ikoyi claiming it is forbidden to do so according to her church .

She insisted for more than 20min , everyone got angry and the husband became dummish .A woman tried convincing her but was abortive .

She claimed to rather stop the ongoing practice than hugging or kissing . In her statement ” This is forbidden in my church ”

