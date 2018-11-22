News Feed

Drama AS NASU Locks UNIOSUN Graduating Students And Parents Out During Their Convocation

Some protesting members of Non-Academic Staff Union, Osun State University chapter, on Wednesday locked many graduating students and their parents out of the main campus in Osogbo, where convocation ceremony for the 2017 set is currently going on.

NASU members, who were protesting unpaid May and June 2018 salaries took over the campus main gate and prevented parents that came with their wards to witness the convocation from going into the venue of the event with their vehicles.

