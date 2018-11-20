Drama As Oshiomhole, Obasanjo, Attend Jonathan’s Book Launch —PHOTOS

There was a drama at the book launch and 61st birthday anniversary of the former President Goodluck Jonathan as former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), Adams Oshiomole, made a surprise appearance at the event today, November 20, 2018.

Obasanjo arrived at the hall at about 2:00pm, with the crowd hailing in deafening shouts of “Baba, Baba, Baba”.

Oshiomole, who also walked in few minutes after Obasanjo, went straight to the celebrant, Goodluck Jonathan, and exchanged greetings him while people were shouting “Osho Baba, Osho Baba, Osho Baba.”

While the drama was ongoing, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who defected from Jonathan’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All progressives Congress (APC), also entered.

The event was temporarily put on hold for few minutes while the drama was going on.

The event took place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.