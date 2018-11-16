Drama As Police Seal Off Anambra Assembly Complex Amidst Impeachment Crisis

Left: A member of the Anambra House of Assembly, Beverly Nkemdiche, chocked by tear gas.

Right: Policemen manning entrance to the Assembly complex on Thursday. Photos: Tony Okafor

The Police Command in Anambra has announced the sealing-off of Anambra State House of Assembly complex over the impeachment crisis rocking it, NAN reports.

Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Friday.

Mohammed said the application to seal off the complex was contained in an official letter to the Commissioner of Police.

“The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the public that it has sealed off the Assembly Complex with effect from 6:00pm of Thursday, 15th November, 2018 as a proactive measure to avert possible breakdown of law and order in the Assembly,” he said.

The command implored members of the public to stay away from the complex until further notice.

It also solicited the cooperation of Anambra people in its commitment to provide adequate security in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there was strong Police presence at the complex on Thursday, November 15 when the House resumed after the impeachment saga that rocked it on November 13.

The House was divided between former Speaker Rita Mmaduagwu, who was purportedly impeached; and Mr. Ikem Uzoezie, who was installed as new Speaker.