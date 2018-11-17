Drama As Two Men Exchange Heavy Blows While Arguing Over President Buhari (Video)

A video has shown the moment two Nigerian men were caught on camera exchanging heavy blows while arguing about President Muhamamdu Buhari.

The two unidentified men who are obviously from the northern part of Nigeria were speaking about the president in Hausa language when the fight broke out between them publicly.

The young men were discussing about the state of the nation and one of them proceeded to lament bitterly explaining that the country has become worse under the leadership of Buhari.

However, the other man disagreed and warned him not to speak of the president in that manner because Buhari is a good leader.

Their disagreement led to a bitter argument which soon turned physical. The two men then exchanged blows and observers had to intervene.

The video was shared on Facebook Aishat Alubankudi. Watch below:

