Drunk Man Performs “Helicopter Moves” With His Pen!s After Jumping Onto McDonald’s Counter

A drunk man, identified as Ryan Dolan, walked into McDonald’s at 5 am, took off his trousers and pants and began performing the helicopter move with his pen!s in front of shocked customers and staff.

The 29-year-old man stood two metres away from the counter, then out of the blue, he removed his clothes and started “playing with his penis”, police said.

He then pulled his trousers back up again but then jumped across the front counter into the staff area and took his clothes off once more.

Fiscal Depute, Nicole Lavelle, narrated what happened in the fast food store in Edinburgh city centre, saying:

He grabbed his penis and started to play with it, pretending to serve customers. He then started dancing again, carrying out helicopter-like moves with his penis. This went on for a few minutes before he jumped back onto the front counter, still half-naked, before pulling up his trousers and pants and leaving. Ms Lavelle described his actions as “boisterous acts, heavily fuelled by alcohol”.

The police were called by staff, and an officer recognised Dolan from the CCTV footage of the incident. Dolan had very little recollection of the incident, however, he did have two previous convictions for “similar offences”.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to committing acts of public indecency at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday. He would have been fined £750 but it was reduced to £500 because of the guilty plea. Doland will pay back the fine by £100 a month.